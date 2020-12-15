Smith & Wesson Sues NJ Over False Ad Subpoena

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 11:49 PM EST) -- Gunmaker Smith & Wesson sued New Jersey in federal court Tuesday, alleging that that state's October subpoena seeking evidence of consumer fraud relating to advertising is unconstitutional and that the state's hiring of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP shows ties to "anti-Second Amendment Activists." The subpoena is an "unconstitutional fishing expedition" seeking almost all of the company's advertising materials going back decades, the gunmaker said in its complaint. The subpoena from Garden State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal violates the First, Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, as well as the Protection of Lawful Commerce...

