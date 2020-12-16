NJ Leaders Strike Deal On Tax Incentive Reform Legislation

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- More than a year after New Jersey's billion-dollar corporate tax incentive programs expired after drawing scrutiny, litigation and political battles, state Democratic leaders say they've struck a deal to enact new tax incentive programs. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Woodbridge, and Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-West Deptford, said on Tuesday they reached a comprehensive agreement on tax incentive overhaul legislation as well as an economic recovery plan for the pandemic. S.B. 3295, sponsored by Sen. Teresa Ruiz, D-Newark, and A.B. 4, whose sponsors include Assembly Member Eliana Pintor Marin, D-Newark, were introduced on Wednesday. The Senate bill will...

