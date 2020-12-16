DEA Needn't Explain Hemp Rule Yet, Judge Says

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- A group of hemp industry advocates can't force the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to explain its recently implemented policy on hemp before their lawsuit gets underway, a Washington, D.C., federal judge said Tuesday. The Hemp Industries Association and South Carolina-based hemp company RE Botanicals Inc. lost their bid for early, expedited discovery in their lawsuit against the DEA after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said their questions were improperly asking the DEA to describe its policies and the legal justification behind them before the agency has even filed an answer. "Plaintiffs cite no authority for their ability to propound this unusual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS