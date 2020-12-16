Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Client Won't Face Sanctions After Firing Atty Mid-Deposition

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- An oil well worker who fired his attorney in the middle of a deposition after his profane tirades derailed the questioning shouldn't be held financially responsible for the outbursts because he didn't endorse or condone the behavior of his counsel, a North Dakota federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare R. Hochhalter said Tuesday she would sanction the attorney, Montana-based Todd Alan Stubbs of Stubbs Law PC, by issuing an order that recounts several profanity-laced objections Stubbs made during the deposition but won't force the client to pay costs or fees for the misbehavior of his attorney.

"Stubbs has endured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!