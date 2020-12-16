Client Won't Face Sanctions After Firing Atty Mid-Deposition

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- An oil well worker who fired his attorney in the middle of a deposition after his profane tirades derailed the questioning shouldn't be held financially responsible for the outbursts because he didn't endorse or condone the behavior of his counsel, a North Dakota federal judge has ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare R. Hochhalter said Tuesday she would sanction the attorney, Montana-based Todd Alan Stubbs of Stubbs Law PC, by issuing an order that recounts several profanity-laced objections Stubbs made during the deposition but won't force the client to pay costs or fees for the misbehavior of his attorney. "Stubbs has endured...

