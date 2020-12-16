US Moves To Send Asylum-Seekers To El Salvador Under Deal

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. may soon begin sending asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border to El Salvador under a bilateral accord, raising questions about how an incoming Biden administration might approach the Trump administration's Central American asylum deals when he takes office next month. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday evening that the U.S. and El Salvador "have concluded the implementation accords" for the two countries' asylum-sharing agreement, signed in September 2019, paving the way for migrants from other areas of Central America who request asylum in the U.S. to be sent to El Salvador instead. The announcement comes after acting...

