Split SEC Approves Leaner Payment Disclosure Rules

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved controversial rules requiring energy and mining companies to disclose payments to foreign governments, seeking to end a decadelong saga dating from a congressional mandate aimed at stemming corruption. By a 3-2 vote, the SEC agreed to require that resource extraction companies disclose annual payments to the U.S. or foreign governments in connection with commercial development of oil, natural gas or minerals under less rigorous rules than past attempts. The disclosures are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law as a means of improving transparency and preventing bribery. The 222-page rule approved Wednesday marks...

