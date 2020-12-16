Top EU Court Rejects Cypriot Bank Bailout Claims

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 3:35 PM GMT) -- The European Union's top court said Wednesday that bondholders in Cypriot banks cannot sue a group of finance ministers who negotiated a $13 billion bailout following the country's financial crisis, finding that they are a political body without the power to enforce decisions. The European Court of Justice overturned findings by a lower court that depositors and bondholders of Cypriot banks that have been bailed out could sue the Eurogroup for compensation. The Luxembourg-based court held that the Eurogroup, an EU organization whose finance ministers hold informal meetings, does not take direct action itself since its conclusions are implemented by the...

