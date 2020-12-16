Gov't Weighs Increase In Levy On Pension Schemes

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 2:19 PM GMT) -- The government said on Wednesday that it is considering whether to impose an increase in the levy on pension schemes as it seeks to plug an £80 million ($106 million) hole in the funding of regulatory bodies. Pensions Minister Guy Opperman said the shortfall was the result of a growth in the responsibilities of watchdogs such as The Pensions Regulator. The levy also funds the Pension Ombudsman Service and the Money and Pensions Service. The Department for Work and Pensions was due to hike levies by 10% in April but held back amid concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Changes within...

