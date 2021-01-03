Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

The Top UK Financial Services Cases To Watch In 2021

Law360, London (January 3, 2021, 5:02 PM GMT) -- With 2020 in the rearview mirror, attorneys are turning their sights to 2021 for major cases in financial services and insurance, from the Financial Conduct Authority's seminal insurance test case to important developments in the banking industry's duty of care.

Here, Law360 looks at those and other financial services and insurance cases to watch in 2021.

Benyatov Strikes At Credit Suisse

In April the courts will have to consider what duty financial institutions owe to their employees in a case brought by a former Credit Suisse banker imprisoned in Romania on espionage charges over his work for the lender.

Vadim Benyatov...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!