EU Sees 'Narrow' Path For UK Trade Deal, Competition Hurdle

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 2:10 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said on Wednesday that there is now a "very narrow' path to a Brexit trade deal with the U.K. but warned that both sides are still divided over how to establish a mechanism that future-proofs fair competition on state aid and industry standards. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the commission, said that European Union negotiators have been working "day and night" to reach an agreement with Britain and have "found a way forward on most issues." But, despite progress in most areas, the two sides have yet to agree on measures that ensure a "level playing field"...

