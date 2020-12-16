Beaufort Arm Wound Up After $50M Securities Fraud Case

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 3:11 PM GMT) -- A judge has ordered the winding up of an arm of Beaufort Securities, the failed U.K. stockbroker prosecuted in the U.S. over a $50 million securities fraud and money laundering scheme, ruling on Wednesday that administrators had taken all reasonable steps to return clients' assets held by the company. Judge Robert Miles said he was satisfied that the administrators, PricewaterhouseCoopers, "had done all they can to wind up the affairs" of Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Ltd. in the interests of creditors and to "return the rump of assets to clients." The company, known as BACSL, has unsecured debt of £47 million...

