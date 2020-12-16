Social Media Platform Contests VAT Law At ECJ In $15.1M Case

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- A top European Union court was handed a case from an adult social media platform on whether implementation of an EU tax law introduced new legal elements in a VAT dispute worth £11.25 million ($15.1 million). The case, which was referred Tuesday, concerns whether HM Revenue & Customs correctly applied a so-called implementing measure in EU VAT law dealing with when an online platform can be considered as acting as an agent or providing the service itself as a principal, for VAT purposes. The social media platform, OnlyFans, is also seeking to settle whether the implementing measure itself might be invalid...

