Pa. Dems Say Campaign Workers Can't Get Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 2:31 PM EST) -- Field organizers for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party should not receive conditional certification in their proposed overtime collective action against the party because significant differences in the workers' job responsibilities would make collective litigation impossible, the party told a Pennsylvania federal judge. In its opposition brief filed Tuesday, the party argued that the workers in the "unprecedented" lawsuit had very different jobs, depending on where they worked and at what point during the election cycle. That variance would require a highly individualized analysis to evaluate each worker's allegation that they were misclassified as exempt from overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act....

