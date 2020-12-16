Trump Admin. Revives Migrant Transit Ban After Court Block

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- The Trump administration finalized a rule on Wednesday to once again deny migrants asylum if they had passed through intermediate countries on their way to the U.S., saying it had overcome procedural flaws that derailed an earlier version. The previous regulation, introduced last year as an interim final rule, or IFR, disqualified asylum-seekers if they could not show that they had applied for and been denied asylum in countries they entered on their journey to the U.S., with narrow exceptions. But that rule was nixed in June by a D.C. federal judge who found that the Trump administration had violated the...

