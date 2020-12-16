Senate OKs Bill To Expand Research On Medical Cannabis

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate has approved a bipartisan bill to streamline the process for approving research on medical cannabis and promote the development of cannabis-derived drug treatments. Tuesday night's passage of the Cannabidiol and Marihuana Research Expansion Act by a voice vote came less than one week after the U.S. House of Representatives resoundingly approved a similar bill to broaden access to cannabis for medical research purposes. The bill would expedite the process whereby researchers can be approved by the Drug Enforcement Administration to possess cannabis for research purposes, and it would also require the agency to approve drug manufacturers to access...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS