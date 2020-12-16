Advocates Tell Justices Migrant Detention Defies Treaty Vows

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- Immigration advocacy organizations told the U.S. Supreme Court that detaining immigrants seeking protection in the country after having been previously deported runs counter to the U.S.' international treaty commitments to protect human rights. The American Immigration Council, the Legal Aid Society and a bevy of other immigration groups told the high court in an amicus brief Tuesday that previously deported immigrants who reenter the country and have pending claims for protection are entitled to a bond hearing under an interpretation of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act in line with the United Nations' Convention Against Torture. "The protection granted in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS