Horizon Beats Therapist's Bid To Avoid Signing Fraud Deal

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday said a speech language pathologist must sign a settlement agreement with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey in its suit alleging the insurer paid her millions based on fraudulent claims, pointing out how she swore under oath in court that she consented to the deal. A two-judge appellate panel upheld a trial court order directing Chryssoula Marinos-Arsenis and her business, Speech & Language Center LLC, to execute the agreement. The panel stressed that the document — including language she later objected to — matched a term sheet cited when Marinos-Arsenis told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS