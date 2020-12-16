Mass. Claims Robinhood 'Targeted' Young, Novice Investors

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 12:12 PM EST) -- Robinhood Financial LLC was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday by Massachusetts securities regulators, who claim the popular trading platform targeted young, inexperienced investors, failing to act in their "best interest" and exposing them to "unnecessary trading risks." The platform employed "aggressive tactics" to attract new and often inexperienced customers, encouraged "constant" use of the platform, and approved unqualified customers for options trading, according to the complaint. The regulators accuse Robinhood of acting "without regard for the best interests of its customers and failing to maintain the infrastructure and procedures necessary to meet the demands of its rapidly growing customer base," violating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS