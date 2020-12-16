Texas Gas Driller Gets OK For Ch. 11 Liquidation

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 1:59 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge approved Approach Resources' liquidation plan Wednesday, ending a Chapter 11 case that was prolonged when the gas driller's initial asset sale fell apart amid the COVID-19 energy slump. Following a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur signed off on Approach's Chapter 11 plan, which will see nearly all of the $115 million raised in the company's second asset sale go to partially pay off its secured lenders. "I want to congratulate you all for sticking to it. It was a tough case," Judge Isgur said to the company's counsel. Approach, which operated nearly 800 wells...

