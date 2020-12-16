Murray Energy Must Provide Outsourcing Contracts To Union

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- Murray American Energy Inc. violated federal labor law by refusing to provide information to the United Mine Workers of America about its use of subcontractors during an ongoing dispute over contracting, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled. In a unanimous decision Tuesday, an NLRB panel ruled that a Murray Energy subsidiary must turn over subcontractor information, finding that refusing to do so violated the National Labor Relations Act. The panel said the union met its burden to show why the information was relevant to its efforts to bargain over the ways the company could use subcontractors. "Subcontracting has long been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS