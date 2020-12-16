Ill. Investment Firm Head Gets Probation For Adviser Fraud

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Chicago-area investment adviser to three years of probation for his role in a scheme prosecutors say allowed him to allocate profitable trades to benefit himself and his family, at the expense of his firm's clients. Charles J. Dushek, 76, the former president of Capital Management Associates Inc., entered into a plea agreement last year and pled guilty to investment adviser fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said a period of three years of probation, with eight months of...

