Dallas Bar Elects Condon Tobin Partner President

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- The Dallas Bar Association said Tuesday that Aaron Z. Tobin, a trial attorney and name partner at Condon Tobin Sladek Thornton Nerenberg PLLC, was elected to lead the organization in 2021. Tobin is succeeding Robert L. Tobey, a commercial and consumer law attorney and shareholder at Johnston Tobey Baruch PC. Tobin has been on the board of directors since 2012 and was elected chair of the board in 2017. He is taking over after a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted the legal industry and the 11,000-attorney bar association alike. "Obviously COVID-19 has presented its challenges, but it's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS