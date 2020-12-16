After A Year's Wait, Fed. Circ. Simply OKs Biogen's PTAB Loss

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that a patent covering Biogen's cancer drug Rituxan is invalid, but didn't address a thornier standing issue that stole the spotlight at oral arguments more than a year ago. The three-judge panel issued a one-line order upholding the PTAB's decision 376 days after hearing oral arguments in December 2019. The court did not explain its rationale for the ruling or why there was a delay. Arguments had been sidelined by U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman's concerns that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shouldn't have been allowed to...

