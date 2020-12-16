Unions Say DOL Disclosure Rule Won't Foster Transparency

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Labor proposal that would make unions disclose more information in their annual financial reports would bog them down without providing the governance insights the agency seeks, unions and their allies said ahead of a recent deadline for comment on the plan. Far from giving union workers and federal regulators a clearer sense of unions' spending and assets, the expanded forms the DOL envisions would add reams of opaque data to their existing disclosures, these groups said in some of the dozens of comments the DOL received ahead of Tuesday's deadline. "The present Form LM-2 is already an...

