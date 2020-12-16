CenterPoint Says Ex-Worker's Kickback Scam Cost It $1M

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric LLC accused a former employee of orchestrating a "classic kickback scheme" involving the sale of telecom boxes that defrauded the power company out of more than $1 million in a Harris County District Court suit filed Tuesday. CenterPoint alleges that former employee Russell Carter was working behind the scenes with its vendors to "improperly funnel" money from the sale of telecom boxes. A telecom box, according to the suit, is made of fiberglass or metal and is used to house telecommunications equipment and provide connectivity to intelligent grid devices. Originally, CenterPoint was purchasing the telecom boxes from...

