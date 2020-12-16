Fed Unions Fight Federal Labor Decision Limiting Lobbying

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- Two unions representing federal workers urged the D.C. Circuit to reverse a Federal Labor Relations Authority decision blocking workers from "indirectly" lobbying on the job, saying the panel misread federal law prohibiting lobbying using federal funds. The American Federation of Government Workers and the National Treasury Employees Union slammed the FLRA's ruling that the Anti-Lobbying Act blocks federal union officials from discussing lobbying efforts or training members to deal with Congress in their opening brief Tuesday challenging the policy pivot. They argued that the ruling conflicts with agency precedent and workers' explicit right under federal-sector labor law to lobby lawmakers on...

