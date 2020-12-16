Sable Permian's Ch. 11 Plan Heading For Creditor Vote

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Wednesday said he was prepared to let oil and gas producer Sable Permian Resources' creditors vote on its Chapter 11 plan, based on a $1.3 billion credit-bid asset sale and a settlement with its unsecured creditors. Following a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur asked for some wording changes in the plan's disclosure statement and said he would agree to Sable sending the plan out to its creditors for a vote after those changes were made. Houston-based Sable — which holds 127,600 acres of oil and gas leases in the Permian Basin of West Texas...

