Express Scripts Says Bad Jury Instructions Led To $82M Loss

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- Express Scripts Inc. told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday it should vacate a jury decision that ordered it to pay a Parthenon Capital Partners subsidiary $82 million in damages in a fraudulent inducement case, asserting that the jury was improperly instructed and a new trial is warranted. During virtual oral arguments in front of the full slate of justices, counsel for Express Scripts said a flawed instruction given to a Superior Court jury tainted its June 2019 decision, which left Express Scripts and its subsidiary United BioSource LLC on the hook for damages in a fraud suit related to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS