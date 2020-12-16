Farmworkers Hit Hard By Wage-Hour Violations, Report Shows

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- Farm labor contractors accounted for a quarter of all federal employment law violations in agriculture over the past two decades, raising concerns about the treatment of farmworkers and abuses that remain unreported and unexamined, according to a new report by the Economic Policy Institute. In a report Tuesday, EPI, a nonprofit and nonpartisan think tank, said it had analyzed two decades' worth of the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division investigations and found that farm labor contractors were "the worst violators" and were found to have owed tens of millions of dollars in back wages to farmworkers. "Farmworkers —...

