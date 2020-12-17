'No Evidence' For Transformer Duties, Co. Tells Fed. Circ.

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd. asked the Federal Circuit to cancel the U.S. Department of Commerce's 60.81% import duties on its large power transformers, saying the government provided "no evidence" to justify its duty order. Hyundai Electric is challenging the U.S. Department of Commerce's finding, upheld at the U.S. Court of International Trade, that the company's responses to an administrative review were "unverifiable," which had led the department to impose a substantially higher duty rate. "The department did not identify any inaccuracy in the reported cost data suggesting that it could not be verified," Hyundai Electric wrote in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS