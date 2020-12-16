Okla. Justices Allow Builder's Storm Repair Coverage Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a construction company can pursue a suit alleging that a client's home insurance carrier lowballed her claim for storm damage, finding that the client was permitted to assign the builder her right to sue the insurer for breach of contract. Reversing a trial court ruling, the Oklahoma high court revived Triple Diamond Construction LLC's suit against CSAA General Insurance Co., which insured the home of the builder's client, Tokiko Johnson. After CSAA allegedly undervalued Johnson's claim for storm damage to her home in Midwest City, Oklahoma, she assigned her right to pursue legal claims...

