EEOC Greenlights Banning Unvaccinated Workers From Office

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 2:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in new guidance Wednesday that employers can bar employees who don't get vaccinated for COVID-19 because of health or religious reasons from worksites, but should tread carefully if considering firing them.The guidance about the vaccine is part of a technical assistance document on the EEOC's website that the agency has updated periodically in 2020 to answer questions surrounding employers' response to the novel coronavirus pandemic as they have come up.While decisions about whether to mandate that workers be inoculated remain in the hands of employers, the EEOC laid out a road map for how businesses that adopt a vaccine requirement should approach situations in which a worker can't receive the shot because of an underlying disability or because of their religious beliefs.If employers can't provide those individuals with a reasonable accommodation or exempt them from the vaccination requirement altogether, those employees can be blocked from coming to work. But the EEOC cautioned that those workers can't "automatically" be terminated, advising employers instead to first take the full range of civil rights laws into account before they pull the trigger on firing someone."If an employee cannot get vaccinated for COVID-19 because of a disability or sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance, and there is no reasonable accommodation possible, then it would be lawful for the employer to exclude the employee from the workplace," the commission said in its guidance. "This does not mean the employer may automatically terminate the worker. Employers will need to determine if any other rights apply under the EEO laws or other federal, state, and local authorities."The EEOC also said in its guidance that the actual process of an employee receiving a vaccine won't be considered a "medical examination" for purposes of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which places limits on employers' ability to make workers take medical tests or otherwise seek out medical information about them.However, the EEOC still urged caution on employers' part when asking workers questions about vaccination."Although the administration of a vaccination is not a medical examination, prescreening vaccination questions may implicate the ADA's provision on disability-related inquiries, which are inquiries likely to elicit information about a disability," the EEOC said in its guidance. "If the employer administers the vaccine, it must show that such prescreening questions it asks employees are 'job-related and consistent with business necessity.'"--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

