EPA Inks $3.6M Deal To Recoup Del. State Park Cleanup Costs

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- Delaware and the U.S. Department of Defense agreed Wednesday to pay a combined $3.6 million to cover the costs incurred by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up lead contamination at a landfill in a state park that was once a military base. The settlement, negotiated between Delaware, the DOD and the EPA, provides that the money will repay the environmental agency for the millions of dollars it spent removing lead contamination present at the landfill within the Fort DuPont State Park, which also houses the Governor Bacon Health Center. Neither the DOD nor Delaware admitted guilt or liability for the Superfund site...

