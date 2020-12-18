Teva Seeks To Revoke Astellas' Incontinence Drug Patent

Law360, London (December 18, 2020, 7:52 PM GMT) -- Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceuticals has sued Astellas Pharma in England, seeking to invalidate the Japanese drugmaker's patent for treating urinary concerns. In its High Court filing, Teva raised a host of objections to the patent, arguing that it is obvious and inadequately described. The generic drugmaker also said that Astellas' patent says it covers a medicine for treating or preventing pollakiuria and urinary incontinence, while also claiming that its a remedy for use in the treatment of overactive bladder. "These are not the same invention," Teva said in its newly public filing. The "priority" document filed by Astellas, which establishes...

