Ocado Denies Copying Norwegian Firm's Robot Patents

Law360, London (December 21, 2020, 5:12 PM GMT) -- Ocado has hit back at an intellectual property lawsuit filed in London by a Norwegian robotics company accusing the online grocery giant of infringing its technology for automated warehouses, arguing the patents protect "obvious" processes and are invalid. In a defense and counterclaim filed in the High Court on Dec. 14, Ocado Group PLC and four other units denied stealin technology for an automated storage and retrieval system from AutoStore Technology AS. Ocado, which has contracts with high street chains including Marks & Spencer in the U.K., argued that Autostore's patents for a robotic warehouse system are "obvious" and should not...

