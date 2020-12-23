RSA Denies Liability In £1.7M Brewery Lockdown Suit

Law360, London (December 23, 2020, 2:00 PM GMT) -- Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance PLC has denied it is liable to pay anything to a pub chain forced to close during the pandemic, let alone the £1.7 million ($2.3 million) the company is looking to claim. The insurer said the business interruption policy it sold to Camerons Brewery Ltd. would not pay out either for the first lockdown in March or any further pub closures as a result of staff falling ill. The brewery, which is based in north east England and owns 37 pubs and bars, filed a High Court claim in November after the insurer refused to pay out under...

