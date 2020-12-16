Bausch Accuses Lupin Of Infringing Plenvu Patents

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- Bausch launched a lawsuit Wednesday accusing several Lupin units of rushing to get a generic version of bowel-cleansing solution Plenvu to the market before two of the brand-name drugmaker's patents for the formula expired. In a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court, Bausch Health Ireland Ltd., gastrointestinal disease specialty company Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Salix licensing partner Norgine BV are seeking a declaration that Lupin Ltd.'s allegedly premature pursuit of regulatory approval for its generic form of Plenvu amounts to infringement of two patents. Absent the declaration, the plaintiffs "will suffer substantial and irreparable harm for which there is no...

