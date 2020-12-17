FERC Won't Force Calif. Grid Changes Following Blackouts

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- Bipartisan opposition on Thursday sunk efforts by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's recently minted chairman to direct California's regional grid operator to revise its electricity market rules following last summer's power outages. The agency didn't adopt a draft order backed by Republican Chairman James Danly stemming from the agency's examination of an electricity supply crunch that forced the California Independent System Operator to order power outages during an August heat wave. At a monthly open meeting, FERC did take action on oil pipeline and electric grid cybersecurity issues. Danly's draft order would have directed CAISO to revise its electric resources adequacy rules if...

