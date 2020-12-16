NJ Chief Justice Taps New Essex County Vicinage Judge

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- A judge who has experience serving in family, criminal and drug courts was named by New Jersey's chief justice to lead the Essex County Vicinage, the state's largest vicinage. Judge Sheila A. Venable will take the helm of the Essex Vicinage in Newark on Feb. 1, New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner announced in a statement Wednesday. With experience working as a public defender, prosecutor and municipal court judge, Judge Venable will be taking the reins from Judge Sallyanne Floria, who is retiring after 22 years on the bench and more than five years as assignment judge. "It's a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS