Jones Day Promotes 50 To Partner For New Year

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- Fifty attorneys at Jones Day will receive promotions in January, when the BigLaw firm will upgrade them to partners, it announced Wednesday. It's one of the largest slates of promotions Jones Day has seen, with the firm bumping up associates and counsel in several practice areas throughout its U.S. and international offices. The promotions will be effective on Jan. 1. "The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world," said Stephen J. Brogan, the firm's managing partner, in a statement. The 50 promotions include attorneys in Jones Day's tax, real estate,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS