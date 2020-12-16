Baltimore Urges Justices Not To Expand Climate Suit Appeal

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- The city of Baltimore said Wednesday that fossil fuel companies are trying to force an inappropriate review of broader climate tort claims in the U.S. Supreme Court instead of the narrow issue decided by the Fourth Circuit when it remanded the case to state court. The city told the high court that Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and other energy companies are inappropriately trying to expand the appeal from the Fourth Circuit's holding it could only review a federal judge's remand order on "federal officer removal" grounds, which addresses whether the companies would be protected like the government would because they...

