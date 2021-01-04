The Top In-House Hires Of December

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 1:32 PM EST) -- Legal department hires during the last month of 2020 included high-profile appointments at iHeartMedia, Mattel and Potbelly. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the end of a year largely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan Fasbender Radio giant iHeartMedia Inc. appointed deputy general counsel Jordan Fasbender to the general counsel seat. Fasbender, who will also serve as executive vice president and secretary, will start her new role in January. Previously, she worked at Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., where she gave direction and strategic counsel on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, Securities and Exchange Commission compliance and corporate governance. She succeeds...

