Czech Steel Pipe Imports Dumped In The US, Commerce Says

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- Czech steel pipe imports are being dumped in the U.S. market at rates above 51%, the U.S. Department of Commerce has preliminarily determined, choosing to continue the anti-dumping investigation. Commerce's International Trade Administration released the initial results on Wednesday, providing an early win for Vallourec Star LP, the Texas pipe maker alleging its business is being undermined by foreign products sold at less-than-fair prices. Based on the early results, Commerce said it was instructing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from businesses importing seamless carbon and alloy standard, line and pipe from the Czech Republic, the products under...

