Tenn. Rep. Ousted For Harassment Can't Get Benefits Back

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- Ex-Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Durham can't get back the health benefits he lost after he was ousted from the legislature for harassing women, a federal judge said Wednesday, rejecting "hopelessly circular" arguments from the former legislator. Durham sought an injunction restoring his health care coverage, but U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger declined to hand him a win against the trio of state officials who remain named in the case. The judge said Durham's claims were at turns beyond his federal rights and "objectively unreasonable." "The defendants have not moved for summary judgment, but the court's conclusion that the plaintiff is not...

