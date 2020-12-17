Gilead Says Overbroad Patent Doesn't Need Justices' Review

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Merck & Co. unit has overstated the effect of a Federal Circuit decision invalidating a patent tied to hepatitis C treatments, Gilead Sciences Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court in a bid to keep the appeal from being heard. While Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC's petition argues that the Federal Circuit has changed the law on when genus claims can be patented, Gilead shot back Wednesday, saying that Idenix just had a bad patent with "sweeping broad claims" that doesn't pass muster. "Idenix has sought credit for [the patented claims] in at least nine different agencies, courts, and tribunals around the world," the...

