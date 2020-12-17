Intel Misled Public About New Microchip, Del. Suit Says

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- Three Intel Corp. investors filed a derivative suit against the company and its officers in Delaware federal court Wednesday, asserting that they misled investors about manufacturing troubles with a new seven-nanometer microchip. Stockholders Jessica Housley, Ravi Sharma and Stephen Blair contend in their suit that Intel's officers knew the technology giant would not be on track to release the chip by a targeted date but did not pass that information along to investors. "The wrongdoing alleged herein arises from the individual defendants' [officers] repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding Intel's development and manufacturing of a new, seven-nanometer chip," the suit said. Intel...

