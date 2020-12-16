Exxon Says Mass. AG's Climate Standard Impossible To Meet

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. blasted the Massachusetts attorney general for using a lawsuit to impose her own "climate orthodoxy" on the company, while the attorney general accused the energy giant of lying to consumers and investors about the effects of climate change, in dueling briefs made public Wednesday. Exxon's motion to dismiss the suit argued that it does not belong in state court and is premised on Attorney General Maura Healey's dislike for the product the company produces. Exxon said it has been transparent about the risks of climate change when it comes to both the environment and its own business, though...

