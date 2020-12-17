Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Mexico Oil Drilling Workers Say Company Didn't Pay OT

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- An oil and gas exploration company with wells in New Mexico misclassified drilling consultants as independent contractors and failed to pay overtime when they worked as many as 100 hours a week, the workers alleged in a lawsuit in federal court.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of current and former workers, Robert Dolan and Jeffery Lee Jones, former drilling consultants for Colorado-based Cimarex Energy Co., claimed that the company violated the state's Minimum Wage Act by classifying them as exempt from overtime when they did not fit any exemptions. Cimarex operates more than 600 oil and gas wells in New...

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

