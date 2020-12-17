New Mexico Oil Drilling Workers Say Company Didn't Pay OT

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- An oil and gas exploration company with wells in New Mexico misclassified drilling consultants as independent contractors and failed to pay overtime when they worked as many as 100 hours a week, the workers alleged in a lawsuit in federal court. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of current and former workers, Robert Dolan and Jeffery Lee Jones, former drilling consultants for Colorado-based Cimarex Energy Co., claimed that the company violated the state's Minimum Wage Act by classifying them as exempt from overtime when they did not fit any exemptions. Cimarex operates more than 600 oil and gas wells in New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS