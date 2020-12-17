Nurses Win Conditional Cert. In Pa. Hospital Overtime Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 1:00 PM EST) -- Nurses at a Pennsylvania hospital received conditional certification from a federal judge in a proposed class and collective action alleging the hospital paid them less overtime then they were owed and recorded them as taking breaks that they never actually took. In the order issued on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John Gallagher said Jennae Hamid had presented evidence that she had enough in common with the workers she sought to represent to receive conditional certification, including having the same job duties and common claims that arise from the way the Chester County Hospital paid its hourly nurses. "Hamid has provided some...

