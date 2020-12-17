9th Circ. Lets Google Skirt Architect's Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed a lower court's decision Wednesday to dismiss an architect's suit against Google, which accused the tech giant of stealing $120 billion worth of trade secrets related to architectural design technology. In a 14-page published opinion, a three-judge panel found that Google didn't violate the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016, because the so-called engineered architecture technology it allegedly stole from Eli Attia was already made public by Google in 2012 through investor disclosures and patent applications. "We hold that Attia lacks standing to assert a claim pursuant to the DTSA because Google's 2012 patent applications relating to EA extinguished the information's...

